Crime Border patrol of Serbia and Hungary assaulted: They fired from automatic weapons Viktor Orbán pointed out that violence among migrants is on the rise and that the joint border patrol of Serbia and Hungary was attacked with automatic weapons. Source: Blic Wednesday, September 27, 2023 | 09:30

Orban emphasized on the social network "X" that it is time for everyone to face the truth that the Brussels agreement has failed in this matter.



"Migrant violence is on the rise. Three nights ago, a joint border patrol of Hungary and Serbia came under fire from automatic weapons. With this, migrants have crossed the Rubicon. It's time to face the facts: the Brussels migration pact has failed," Orbán wrote.