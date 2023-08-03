Crime The killer boy revealed what he did before the massacre PHOTO On this day, three months ago, a mass murder took place in the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School in Vračar. Source: B92 Thursday, August 3, 2023 | 09:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

It is an unprecedented crime that shook the entire nation.



Then 13-year-old K.K. liquidated ten people in the school hallway and the history office - nine students and a security guard.



One of the latest information is that before the crime, the killer boy searched on the Internet "whether there is a life sentence in Serbia".



"I didn't know whether I would be criminally responsible, I thought I would, that's why I looked on the Internet to see if I could be sentenced to life imprisonment. I wanted to know what awaited me," he allegedly told investigators.



A few hours after the horrific crime, the killer boy was placed in a psychiatric institution, where he is under the supervision of the police and experts 24 hours a day.



He cannot go outside, talk to other children or receive visitors.

Several experts are in charge of talking to him, and he receives food in his room every day.



His personal belongings are brought by one of his relatives.



His father, Vladimir Kecmanović, was also arrested and is under investigation on the suspicion that he did not properly secure the weapon, which the boy took and committed mass murder.



By the way, the now 14-year-old K.K. was interviewed as a witness in the investigation against his father. Then, among other things, he stated that he easily broke the code of the bag in which his father kept the gun, as well as that his father took him to the shooting range and was proud of him for shooting "without a miss".

