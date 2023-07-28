Crime Drama near Grocka: Bus with fans from Croatia attacked "Telegraf.rs" learns that masked men with bats broke the windows of a bus carrying fans from Croatia around 4 o'clock this morning on the highway near Grocka. Source: Telegraf Friday, July 28, 2023 | 09:20 Tweet Share Ilustracija: FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/bs

The police and ambulance quickly arrived at the scene of the attack.



The driver suffered minor injuries.



As "Telegraf.rs" learns, there were FC "Rijeka" fans on the bus and luckily no one was injured.



The police are intensively searching for the vandals who used batons in the attack. The vandals were wearing masks, the media reports.



Unofficially, they used cars to block the way for the bus carrying fans returning from Kosovo and Metohija, and then started hitting the windows with sticks.