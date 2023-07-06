Crime Horror in Mladenovac: A boy killed his brother with a hunting rifle A shooting took place in the village of Medjuluzje when a boy (14) inadvertently killed his brother (12) with a hunting rifle, "Blic" learns. Source: Blic Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 18:34 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/ bg

According to unofficial information, the family was never registered in the Center for Social Work or in any other institution.



As Blic unofficially learns, they are investigating how the boy got the rifle.



The investigation is ongoing, after which the details of this event will be known. Earlier, the Ministry of Interior confirmed for Tanjug that the body of a 12-year-old boy had been found.