Crime Murder in Belgrade downtown: The killer immediately confessed, an autopsy was ordered A serious murder took place in the center of Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 18:27

An 18-year-old girl N.M. was found dead in an apartment in the center of Belgrade, writes Telegraf.rs.



According to the media, the victim is the girl who disappeared 20 days ago.



The killer butchered her beyond recognition in his apartment in Car Lazar Street.



He was immediately arrested and confessed to the crime, reports Tanjug.



It is suspected that O. D., aged 33, killed and then dismembered the body of the victim, whose parts were found by the police during the search of the apartment.



"The remains of an unknown person have been found. The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy with toxicology and DNA expertise have been ordered to determine the cause of death and the identity of the victim," Nenad Stefanović, chief public prosecutor of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, told Tanjug.



Due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the crime of grave murder in a cruel and insidious manner, the suspect was detained for up to 48 hours, after which he will be brought to the competent prosecutor's office with a criminal report.