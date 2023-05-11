Crime The father of the killer from Mladenovac denied guilt, he was remanded in custody Court ordered custody of R.B. (54), father of Uroš B., who killed eight and wounded 12 people in the territory of Mladenovac and Smederevo, for up to 30 days. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 17:08 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STR/ bg

On the proposal of the VJT in Smederevo, the court ordered the custody of R.B. (54) father of Uroš B., who killed eight and wounded 12 people in the territory of Mladenovac and Smederevo, for up to 30 days.



This was confirmed to Tanjug in that prosecutor's office.



His detention was ordered due to the suspicion that he will interfere with the proceedings by influencing the witnesses whose questioning is pending in the investigation and that he will repeat the criminal act, as well as because of disturbing the public.



During the hearing, R.B. denied committing the crime.



Prosecutor's Office suspects him of illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances, and he was arrested in order to establish the facts related to the origin of the weapon with which his son committed the crime.



During the search of the facilities used by R.B., several hundred bullets of various calibers, powder cartridges, one pistol and one firearm-like revolver each, one hand-made trigger device, as well as several optical sights and other various firearm parts were found.



On the evening of May 4, Uroš B. killed eight people with shots from an automatic weapon and tried to kill another 12 people. While fleeing from the police, he first stole a car, after which he ordered the taxi driver to drive him, threatening him with a bomb.