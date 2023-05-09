Crime Drama in another school: A student wanted to "solve everything" with a bomb The police in Pirot arrested M.A. (19) from Pirot due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed a criminal act of endangering security. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 19:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

M.A. is suspected of having threatened a teacher of a high school in Babušnica that he would bring a bomb to the school and "solve everything", after the teacher warned him to take care of absences.



The police searched his apartment but did not find any explosive devices or weapons.



The suspect was detained for up to 48 hours and, along with a criminal complaint, he was taken to the Basic Public Prosecutor's Office in Pirot, the Pirot police announced today.