Crime The FBI warned Serbia: A minor considers making a bomb Juvenile D.U. from Subotica, a student of the "Svetozar Marković" high school, was arrested in Subotica because he said that he was planning a massacre. Source: Blic Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 09:34

Juvenile D.U. from Subotica, a student of the "Svetozar Marković" high school, was arrested in Subotica because, in a conversation with the school psychologist, he said that he was planning a massacre.



As Blic learns, D.U. said that he was not thinking of committing a massacre at the school, but that something like that occurred to him near the kindergarten. That newspaper also learned that proceedings against him are ongoing, after the American FBI discovered him and reported him to the competent authorities.



The FBI located him because the minor was creating accounts on the Internet with the names of mass murderers, and he was also researching how to make a bomb.



According to the order of the prosecution, the minor was taken into custody and brought to the High Court for minors and charged with committing a criminal offense - showing, obtaining and possessing child pornography and exploiting a minor for pornography, adds Blic.



He was given the measure of banning him from leaving his place of residence, along with wearing ankle bracelet, an electronic monitoring device.