Crime The hearing of K.K.'s father is over; He denied guilt; Detention proposed In the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, the interrogation of father V.K. (48) whose son K.K. (13) killed nine and wounded eight people, is over. Source: B92 Friday, May 5, 2023 | 16:26 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP

The hearing lasted more than three hours, and it started around 12:30, because the defense attorney Irina Borović was an hour and a half late. Namely, this hearing was scheduled at 10:00 a.m.



The Prosecution will propose to the judge for the preliminary proceedings of the High Court in Belgrade to order the suspect into custody so that he does not exert influence on the witnesses, so that he does not repeat the criminal offense in a short period of time and because of public anxiety.



It is suspected that Vladimir K. previously trained his 13-year-old son K.K. to handle firearms and ammunition, by taking him to a shooting club to practice shooting targets with firearms, despite the fact that the child is 13 years old and that such activity and training are clearly not appropriate for his age, the prosecution announced.



Also, it is suspected that Vladimir K. acted contrary to the provisions of Article 32 paragraph 1 of the Law on Arms and Ammunition and Article 2 paragraph 1 of the Rulebook on Spatial Technical Conditions for the Safe Storage of Weapons and Ammunition, because he did not provide the conditions for safe accommodation and storage weapons and ammunition, so that they cannot come into the possession of unauthorized persons, i.e. to be locked and separately stored in safes, cash registers or similar cabinets that cannot be easily opened.



It is suspected that as a result of his actions, on May 3, 2023, his son K.K. managed to get possession of a CZ Shadow pistol, caliber 9x19mm, and a Ruger MK pistol, caliber 22 mm LR, for which the suspect Vladimir K. has permits from the competent authority and which was in an improperly secured metal safe in the closet located in the hall of the apartment.



The child took weapons and ammunition with him to the Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School in Belgrade, which he normally attends, where he fired a large number of shots, killing a security guard and eight students, and seriously wounding six students and a school teacher.



During the hearing, the suspect denied committing the crime and presented his defense in detail.



The Prosecution reminds that K.K. is not criminally responsible according to the current regulations, because he is not over 14 years of age.



He was placed for observation in an appropriate psychiatric institution for children and youth.

He denied guilt

The child took the weapon and ammunition with him to the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" in Belgrade, which he normally attends, where he fired a large number of shots and took the lives of a security guard and eight students, and seriously wounded six students and a school teacher.



During the hearing, the suspect denied committing the crime and presented his defense in detail. The Prosecution will propose to the judge for the preliminary proceedings of the High Court in Belgrade to order the suspect into custody so that he does not influence the witnesses, so that he does not repeat the criminal offense in a short period of time and because of public anxiety.