Crime The first photo of the arrested murderer from Mladenovac PHOTO U.B. was arrested in the village of Vinjište near Kragujevac. Source: B92 Friday, May 5, 2023 | 09:35

He is suspected of the massacre near Mladenovac, when he killed 8 people and wounded 14 around midnight last night.



According to the first information, he was arrested around 8 o'clock this morning at the relatives' home where he was hiding.



U.B. killed at least eight people and wounded 14 in a bloody feast in the villages not far from Mladenovac.



This massacre took place just one day after the massacre at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" primary school in Belgrade, where Kosta Kecmanović killed eight students and a guard, and wounded six of them and a teacher.