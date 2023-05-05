Crime B92.net learns: The murderer from Mladenovac arrested As B92.net has learned, the killer U.B. from Mladenovac has been arrested not far from Kragujevac. Source: B92 Friday, May 5, 2023 | 09:29 Tweet Share

As announced by the Ministry of the Interior, he is suspected of killing eight people and wounding 14 with a firearm last night.



They added that the police are continuing their work on elucidating all the facts and circumstances of this event.



Just to recall that eight people were killed and 14 were wounded in the shooting that took place last night in Mladenovac.



U.B. is suspected that around 11 p.m., after an argument with his friends in the school yard in Dubona, he went home, took a Kalashnikov and opened fire.



After injuring a large number of people, he got into a car and started a bloody spree in the surrounding areas.



The attacker was arrested, and around 600 members of special units were looking for him.



All special units and the helicopter unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were involved in the search operation.



Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić assessed the shooting in Mladenovac as an act of terrorism.