Crime The killer boy won't even go to treatment? Lawyer Viktor Gostijac believes that the crime of endangering security, father of arrested K.K. was charged with, is a crime that he practically didn't commit. Thursday, May 4, 2023 | 15:10

Gostijac explained that he heard from the media that the lawyer of the arrested boy announced that the criminal offense was being blamed on the father. "It is an alibi move by the prosecution, since, practically, he did not commit the crime he is accused of. The criminal offense of endangering security is something else," the lawyer told Tanjug.



As he explained, it is done by the person who endangers the lives of other persons through a flood, fire or some other generally dangerous action, but that is not what the boy's parent did. He thinks that "it is a move that is needed in an atmosphere in which the public expects a reaction".



Gostijac believes that the public cannot accept the fact that such a disaster can happen without anyone being held accountable and without anyone ending up in prison.



The lawyer said that our laws, which concern the rights of persons who have gun licenses, are well regulated.



"The cause of this tragedy is not the laws on the possession and carrying of weapons. This is a phenomenon that happened and which set off alarms for all of us that the whole society reacts systematically to this," said Gostijac.



He said that there is a possibility that the minor will not be held liable. "Yesterday, at the press conference, I heard that this was evident from his statement. It shows that that boy is quite smart. However, we look at things, we are talking about a child who is beyond its reach from a criminal-legal point of view," said Gostijac.



He explained that treatment in a psychiatric institution is imposed on the perpetrator of a criminal act, and that it occurs when the perpetrator of a criminal act is considered to be a danger to the environment, that he is a psychiatric patient, but he believes that this cannot be applied to this case.