Crime Brian Walsh in court today: New evidence accusing him of murdering his wife Anna Brian Walsh, accused of murdering his wife Anna, will appear in court today after a grand jury found enough evidence to indict him. Source: Novosti Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 09:37 Tweet Share Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File

A Norfolk County grand jury indicted Walsh, 47, on March 30 in connection with the death of his wife, Anna, who prosecutors say he killed before dismembering her body and disposing of it in three garbage bags that he dumped in dumpsters in three residential areas.



Prosecutors laid out a series of horrific details in Walsh's first appearance before a judge on January 18. They presented evidence that Walsh misled police early in the investigation into his missing wife and Googled "How long before a body starts to smell" and "How to stop a body from decomposing" in the days after her disappearance.



Walsh is expected to be arraigned Thursday on the following felony charges: murder, obstructing a police investigation/obstructing justice and improper transfer of a human body.



The indictment moves the Walsh case from Quincy District Court to Norfolk Superior Court, a procedural step that homicide cases take in the Massachusetts court system.



Brian Walsh pleaded not guilty earlier in court in Quincy.



As a reminder, Anna Walsh disappeared on January 1 of this year.



He was arrested a week after his wife's disappearance, first for obstructing the investigation and then for her murder, given that investigators found traces of blood in the basement of the house and Anna's belongings that Brian had dumped in the landfill, as well as an Internet search, among which was the one about how to dispose of the body without evidence.