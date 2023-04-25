Crime Reduced prison sentence for Lazar Galić convicted for the death of a boy in Karaburma Lazar Galić, who is accused of hitting two children at a pedestrian crossing in Karaburma on July 18 and killing Stefan Balić, had his prison sentence reduced. Source: Telegraf Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 10:57 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

Based on the court's verdict, Galić will spend 8 years in prison instead of 10.



The appellate court issued a verdict by which it changed the first-instance verdict, only with regard to the decision on the punishment for committing the criminal offense of serious offense against public traffic safety in conjunction with the criminal offense of failure to provide assistance to a person injured in a traffic accident.



Thus, Galić was sentenced to a single prison term of 8 years.



In the other, unaltered, part, the first-instance verdict was confirmed.



According to the order of the Court of Appeals, when it comes to the decision on criminal sanctions, the court of first instance correctly considered the fact that he is a family man as a mitigating circumstance on the part of the defendant, while on the other hand, it correctly considered as an aggravating circumstance the fact that the defendant has so far ten sentences and was convicted among other things, twice for a criminal offense in the field of public traffic, which were also committed in Marijana Gregoran Street, at pedestrian crossings, with the presence of alcohol in the blood of 1.84 and 2.24 per thousand, and that in both cases the pedestrians were injured who were crossing the pedestrian crossing, and that the traffic accident for which the defendant was found guilty and sentenced by the verdict also took place in Marijana Gregoran Street at a marked pedestrian crossing.



Let us remind you that Lazar Galić left the scene after the accident, he did not report himself after the accident, but was found by the police, and he did not have a registered residence on the territory of Serbia, because his residence address was passive.