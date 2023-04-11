Crime The 24th anniversary since the murder of Slavko Ćuruvija is marked today Today marks 24 years since the murder of Slavko Ćuruvija, journalist and owner of the newspapers "Dnevni telegraf" and "Evropljanin". Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 10:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SASA STANKOVIC

He was killed with 17 bullets fired in the back in the hall of the building where he lived in the center of Belgrade in 1999, during the NATO bombing of FR Yugoslavia.



It was not proven in court who shot Slavko Ćuruvija. According to the verdict, he was killed by an unidentified person, while members of the State Security gave the executioner a logistical support.



In December 2021, a special department of the High Court in Belgrade sentenced four former members of the State Security to a total of 100 years in prison for their participation in that murder.



As the motive for the murder, the prosecutor cited Ćuruvija's public appearances in which he criticized the top of the government at the time. The prosecutor stated that the defendants acted deliberately and that due to the state of war, they thought that the public would not react.



It is the second first-instance verdict, pronounced after the first was annulled by the Court of Appeal and ordered a retrial, precisely because of the introduction of an unidentified person into the case, not mentioned in the indictment.



Slavko Ćuruvija was born in Zagreb on August 9, 1949. He graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences in Belgrade. From 1986, he worked in the newspaper "Borba", first as a commentator, and then as an editor of the internal politics column, in order to advance to the position of editor-in-chief.



He remained in Borba until 1994, when the state took control of the paper, after which he left the paper and, together with Momcilo Djorgović, founded "Nedeljni telegraf", and two years later the two founded "Dnevni telegraf". Ćuruvija also founded the magazine "Evropljanin" in 1998.