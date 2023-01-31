Crime The trial of Mika Aleksić continues Today, the trial of the owner of the acting school, Miroslav Aleksić, continued in the High Court in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 11:06 Tweet Share Foto: ATA Images

Aleksić was accused of multiple rapes and sexual harassment of female students at his school.



It is expected that at today's hearing, the questioning of one of the injured parties, which began at the previous hearing, will be continued. Aleksić was met in front of the Palace building, as in the previous hearings, by activists with a banner reading "We believe in Milena Radulović".



Aleksić was charged with four criminal offenses of rape, two of which were extended in duration and five criminal offenses of sexual harassment, two of which were also qualified in extended duration.



Actress Milena Radulović was the first to report him for sexual abuse, and soon Iva Ilinčić and other girls joined the accusations against him.



He was arrested on January 16, 2021, and was in custody until September 10 of the same year, which was then replaced by house arrest with electronic monitoring, after which house arrest measure was lifted on March 10, 2022.