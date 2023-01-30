Crime The trial of Belivuk's group continues The trial of members of the organized criminal group Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljković continues. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 30, 2023 | 09:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In the Special Court in Belgrade today, the trial of the members of the organized criminal group should be continued with the interrogation of the defendant-collaborator Srdjan Lalić.



They are charged with seven murders, drug trafficking, illegal possession and carrying of weapons, kidnapping and rape in a confirmed indictment.



Lalić has been questioned so far by Veljko Belivuk, Marko Miljković and several other defendants, while Miloš Budimir began the questioning at the previous trial proceeding.



The defendant-collaborator talked about the murders of the indicted, but also about those who were not found on the indictment. He also revealed that this criminal group, together with the leader of the "Kavač clan" Radoje Zvicer, planned riots in Belgrade and the assassination of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.



Lalić also revealed that the street rumors were that the lawyer Dragoslav Miša Ognjanović was killed by Strahinja Stojanović, who was later twice detonated by a bomb that was put under his car and the second time he died from sustained injuries. Miljković told Lalić, as he claims, that if they arrest Belivuk, he will pay the migrants to blow themselves up in the shopping center. He also talked about drug trafficking, weapons, kidnappings, explaining how the group operated.



Lalić, in addition to the murders in the indictment, also talked about the murders of Ljubomir Marković Kića, Ljubomir Lainović, Vlastimir Milošević, Mirko Kojić, Adis Spahić, Damir Hodzić, Aleksandar Šarac, Mile Radulović "Captain", Mirko Kojić, Miloš Perunićić, Igor Dedović, Stevan Stamatović and others. After Lalić's testimony, the testimony of two other defendants-collaborators, Bojan Hrvatin and Nikola Spasojević, will follow.



Lalić agreed with the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime to talk about the crimes of former friends, members of this organized crime group, for a prison sentence of 18 years.