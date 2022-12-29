Crime 6

Terrorists near Subotica arrested: Ministry of Interior found automatic rifles

Members of the Interior Ministry raided a migrant reception camp in the vicinity of Subotica, finding 109 migrants, 25 of whom were persons of security interest

Source: Blic
Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC
Members of the Interior Ministry raided a migrant reception camp in the vicinity of Subotica, where they found 109 migrants, 25 of whom were persons of security interest, the media reports.

According to information, the police also found automatic rifles, weapons and ammunition.

It was established, as the media reports, according to unofficial information, that the police also detained two persons who are wanted by France for terrorism.

Unofficially, it is most likely a general of the Afghan army and a sniper.

Crime