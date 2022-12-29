Crime Terrorists near Subotica arrested: Ministry of Interior found automatic rifles Members of the Interior Ministry raided a migrant reception camp in the vicinity of Subotica, finding 109 migrants, 25 of whom were persons of security interest Source: Blic Thursday, December 29, 2022 | 12:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

Members of the Interior Ministry raided a migrant reception camp in the vicinity of Subotica, where they found 109 migrants, 25 of whom were persons of security interest, the media reports.



According to information, the police also found automatic rifles, weapons and ammunition.



It was established, as the media reports, according to unofficial information, that the police also detained two persons who are wanted by France for terrorism.



Unofficially, it is most likely a general of the Afghan army and a sniper.