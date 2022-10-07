Crime An indictment filed against Darko Šarić An indictment was brought against Darko Šarić and 14 other members of an organized criminal group for several serious crimes Source: Tanjug Friday, October 7, 2022 | 17:45 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

The indictment in question charges the defendants with the fact that in the period from early 2020 until April 14, 2022, on the territory of the Republic of Serbia, acting as an organized criminal group, committed several crimes of organized crime.



The indictment was brought against Darko Šarić, Dejan Lazarević, Bojan Stanojković, Danilo Odović, Aleksandar Bošković, Nikola Spasojević, Danilo Stojanović, Milutin Radovanović, Duško Mirković, Stefan Andrejić, Marko Vukić, Uroš Radovanović, Milan Vučinić, Ars Šarić and Duško Šarić.