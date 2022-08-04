Crime 0

Darko Šarić's sentence revoked

The Court of Appeal in Belgrade overturned the verdict against Darko Šarić and others convicted of money laundering and ordered a new trial, the media reports.

Source: B92
EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC
As a reminder, Šarić was sentenced to nine years in prison, Nebojša Jestrović to five years, and the other defendants to sentences of two to seven years in prison.

This court confirmed the acquittals that were handed down in relation to Dubravka Šrtbac and Nemanja Krstić and they will not be tried again.

Crime