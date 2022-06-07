Crime Reports of bomb threats in Serbia again Reports on the bomb threats have arrived in several institutions in Serbia, in several cities, since this morning. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 12:08 Tweet Share Shutterstock_1ToskanaINC

The report arrived this morning at the city administration and cadastre building in Palilula. The building is located on the corner of Starina Novak Street and March 27, across from the INEX building where the city secretariats are located.



The entire building was evacuated. Police are currently on the ground, the building is being checked, and according to the announcements on social networks, a large number of people can be seen standing in front of the building.



Three primary schools in Kragujevac also received a report about the planted bomb this morning, as well as the Rectorate of the University of Kragujevac and the Department of Dentistry, it was confirmed to Tanjug in the Police Administration of Kragujevac and the School Administration.



In two primary schools, "Jovan Popović" and "October 21", a counter-diversion examination determined that the report was false, while examinations are still being performed in the "Djura Jakšić" school, the Rectorate and the Department of Dentistry. Employees and students were evacuated immediately after the report.



This morning, around 9.30 a.m., reports of bombs arrived in two schools in Nis, the Police Administration of that city told Tanjug. The reports about the bombs arrived for the Primary School "St. Sava" and the Secondary Vocational School in Nis. Immediately after the report, the teams went to the scene, the buildings were evacuated and a counter-sabotage inspection is underway, said the Nis police.