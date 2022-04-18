Crime Chaos with shopping malls and bomb threats in Belgrade The shopping center "Gallery" in Belgrade was evacuated around 2.30 p.m., as police teams came to the scene, Beta reported. Blic reports about TC in Rajićeva. Source: B92, Blic, Beta Monday, April 18, 2022 | 15:28 Tweet Share Photo by ia__64/Depositphotos/Ilustracija

The Nova S portal also reported that the report about the bomb arrived at the TC Gallery, but also in Nis, at the Delta Planex shopping center.



According to the reporter of the Beta agency, the counter-diversion team of the Police Brigade arrived on the scene. The mall did not say whether anyone had reported the bombing or the police were looking for someone.



Blic newspaper, meanwhile, announced that the report of the bomb threat had arrived at the shopping center in Rajićeva, which had been evacuated. Five police cars are on the spot, Belgrade media report.