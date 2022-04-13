Crime An indictment has been filed against Belivuk's group for two additional murders The Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime filed a new indictment, second in a row, against Veljko Belivuk, Marko Miljković and 10 other members of their group Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 16:48 Tweet Share Pedja Milosavljevic/ Starsport

With this indictment, they are charged with the murder of Nikola Mitic in August 2020 and Goran Mihajlovic in April 2019, the prosecutor's office told Tanjug.



The indictment also covers Senad Resovic, a member of the group who was arrested in October, while all other indictees have been in custody since February 4, 2021. The first indictment, with which their trial is set to begin in late April, charges them with five counts of aggravated murder, drug trafficking, kidnapping, rape and weapons.



The indictment also includes Dragan Mitrovic, who was arrested when Resovic was arrested, but on suspicion of complicity in the murder of Zdravko Radojevic, which is already covered by the aforementioned, confirmed indictment against Belivuk's group.



In addition to Belivuk, Miljkovic and Resovic, Vlado Draganic, Milos Budimir, Srdjan Lalic, Dejan Tesic, Vladimir Grek and Aleksa Stosic and Dragan Mitrovic and two accused associates Nikola Spasojevic and Bojan Hrvatin are accused of killing Nikola Mitic and Goran Mihajlovic.



The prosecution submitted the indictment to the court for confirmation, with a proposal to extend the custody of Resovic and Mitrovic. Resovic (34), aka Seki, is suspected of abducting Nikola Mitic in front of the U.S. embassy, together with Belivuk and Miljkovic, on August 10, 2020, and later killing him in a house in Ritopek.



Belivuk, Miljkovic and twenty-eight other members of their group are due to face trial on April 26 with a preparatory hearing on the confirmed indictment. They are accused of killing Aleksandar Gligorijević Puki, Lazar Vukičević, Goran Veličković, Milan Ljepoja and Zdravko Raođević.



Belivuk, Miljković and some members of this group have been under investigation since January for the murder of Goran Mihajlović in April 2019, as well as another investigation for money laundering.