Crime Bomb report on Belgrade-St. Petersburg flight; the Ministry of the Interior announced Ministry of the Interior announced that a false report was sent to Nikola Tesla Airport about an explosive device on a plane scheduled to fly to St. Petersburg. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 20:02

A counter-diversion inspection of the aircraft established that the report on the explosive device allegedly placed in the plane that was supposed to fly from the "Nikola Tesla" Airport to St. Petersburg was false, the Ministry of the Interior stated.



This is the fourth false report in the last six days, the Ministry of the Interior reminds.



The police, together with the prosecution, are working on identifying and prosecuting the suspects who sent this, as well as previous false reports, by e-mail.



Members of the Company for Anti-Diversion Protection and the Company of Guides of Service Dogs of the Special Police Unit of the Police Brigade of the Police Administration for the City of Belgrade, the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit, the Border Police Administration, the Traffic Police Administration and the Surcin Police Department took part in the counter-diversion inspection of the plane.