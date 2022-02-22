Crime Media: Deceased Ambassador Antic reported for illegal sexual act against his daughter Media write that less than a month before he died in Portugal, a private criminal complaint was filed against Oliver Antic, Serbian Ambassador to Portugal. Source: B92, Blic Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

Just to reiterate, Antić died when he fell from a cliff called the Mouth of Hell. But, as "Blic" now writes, a private criminal complaint was filed against him, in which it is claimed that he induced his daughter, who was 9 years old at the time, to have sex.



The girl's mother filed a private criminal complaint on January 27. The first page of that document, with the full name and surname of the girl, was published and shared on social networks last night.



"Blic", as well as TV Prva, appealed to all users of social networks not to share that document if the full name and surname of the minor is visible on it.



It was unofficially confirmed to "Blic" last night that the first page of the private criminal report was completely authentic. In the report, Antić is charged with the criminal offense of illegal sexual activity. Igor Jurić, the founder of the "Tijana Jurić" Foundation, wrote on his Twitter account that a procedure is being conducted before the First Court in Belgrade to take away Antić's custody, and that the news was confirmed to the Foundation by the prosecution.

Oliver Antić je par dana pred smrt optužen za pedofiliju. Pored ovoga, pred Prvim sudom u Bg se vodi postupak za oduzimanja starateljstva Antiću, potvrđeno nam je iz tužilaštva. — Igor Jurić (@lojzija) February 22, 2022

Antic died four days ago when he fell into the sea from a cliff called Usta pakla, which is a famous tourist attraction near Lisbon. Portuguese media claim that it was a suicide, and Antic's family that it was an accident.



In a private criminal complaint filed by the girl's mother against Antic, he is charged with inducing his daughter, who was nine and ten years old at the time, from sexual intercourse in her house in Belgrade from the summer of 2020 to August 12, 2021.