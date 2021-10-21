Crime Dijana Hrkalović's appeal rejected Criminal extra-trial Chamber of the High Court in Belgrade rejected the appeal of the former state secretary in the Ministry of the Interior, Dijana Hrkalović. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 21, 2021 | 15:03 Tweet Share Printskrin: Youtube/MUP Republike Srbije

Criminal extra-trial Chamber of the Special Department of the High Court in Belgrade rejected the appeal of the defense attorneys of the former State Secretary in the Ministry of the Interior, Dijana Hrkalović.



Her defense attorneys appealed for the pre-trial judge's decision to be changed and for her detention to be lifted, so that she could be released pending trial.



Hrkalović was ordered into custody due to the danger that she would influence witnesses.



Hrkalovic is charged with influencing the head of the department for special investigative methods, Dejan Milenkovic, not to submit in time some reports to the prosecution regarding the murder of Vlastimir Milosevic, known as "murder on rails", for which Veljko Belivuk, who is now accused of the most brutal crimes as the leader of the criminal group "Principles", was charged and later acquitted.



These reports, according to her lawyers, have nothing to do with DNA analysis, as it appeared in some newspapers. Hrkalović denied all allegations of the criminal charges at the hearing in the prosecutor's office. She is charged with the criminal offense of trading in influence, and Milenković with the criminal offense of abuse of official position.



Hrkalović was arrested on Friday, September 15, after the joint work of the Prosecutor's Office and the Sector of Internal Control of the Ministry of the Interior, and she was ordered into custody the same night, while Milenković is released pending trial.