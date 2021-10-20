Crime What is written in the criminal charges against Dijana Hrkalović? Dijana Hrkalović was detained on suspicion of ordering Dejan Milenković Bagzi to slow down the delivery of reports from people's phones. Source: Blic Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 07:07 Tweet Share Printskrin: Youtube/MUP Republike Srbije

Those individuals are allegedly linked to the murder of Vlastimir Milosevic in downtown Belgrade, according to a criminal complaint filed against the former state secretary. As it is stated, that is the only thing that Hrkalović is accused of for now.



The next step in the investigation against the former state secretary is the interrogation of nine police officers who work in the department of the Unit for Special Investigation Methods, reports Blic. Also, according to unofficial information, the prosecution has not yet ordered an expert examination of her mobile phones.



Also, as the lawyer of the "fallen" former state secretary states, there is no order in the case to examine her phones.



"The next step in the investigation is the examination of witnesses, and those are the police officers who are still active. Everything is being done under an expedited procedure, and we will certainly file an appeal for detention," said Nenad Tasić.



It is unofficially stated that the persons from whose phones Dijana stopped the reports due to the murder on the rails, are Veljko Belivuk and the persons from his clan.



"Reports from the phone were submitted, but she is charged for the fact that she submitted them late, so because of that, one trial had to be postponed", said Ahmed Delimedjac.



It is presumed that the police witnesses who will be examined are working in the department of the Unit for Special Investigation Methods, and they are actually connected to the investigation against Milenković, and they are all still in the service. The former secretary of state will, as it is stated, declare herself again when she sees the evidence.



It should be reminded that Bagzi Milenković is also charged with abuse of office.



Dejan Milenković, aka Bagzi, is the former head of the Unit for Special Investigative Methods of the Criminal Police Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia.



He was one of Dijana Hrkalovic's closest associates and one of the leaders of the Mangusta police working group, which is now believed to have been used to illegally wiretap Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his family. All the information that was gathered in that way through the work of "Mangusta" ended up on Dijana Hrkalović's desk through Bagzi Milenković.



She formed the aforementioned notorious group while at the height of her power in the MIA. As "Blic" was the first to write, the group was managed, apart from her, by Coka Damnjanović and Nikola Begović, the head of the department in the Unit for Special Investigation Methods. In the end, it turned out that "Mangusta" served for the dirtiest possible jobs, among which was the wiretapping of Aleksandar Vučić.



The sad fate of Inspector Dejan Jović is also a consequence of the work of this group. Let us remind you, karate fighter Vlastimir Milošević was killed on January 30, 2017, in front of the building in which he lived. In connection with this crime, after only a few days, Veljko Belivuk was arrested and suspected of committing murder, which was written in the criminal report that the police filed against him.



After six months of investigation, the prosecution, under strange circumstances, accused him only of aiding and abetting the crime, only to be acquitted after the trial. How this turnaround came about is still not entirely clear, Blic writes. The version that was placed at the trial is that the DNA trace, found on the car used during the murder, was not complete, and therefore not evidence strong enough for a conviction. Also, the DNA found at the gate of the entrance where Milosevic lived was allegedly "contaminated".



Expert witness Milica Keckarevic Markovic testified at the trial of Belivuk and Miljkovic, saying that there was a misunderstanding in communication with the police and that Belivuk's trace was never found at the gate. This claim was enough for Belivuk to be released. After that, Velja Nevolja began to rise in the Belgrade underground, which later led to several murders, which are suspected to have been committed by his criminal group.