Crime Media: Indictment against Mika Aleksić confirmed Criminal Extrajudicial Chamber of the High Court in Belgrade passed a decision at the session of the panel, confirming the indictment against Miroslav Aleksić. Source: Novosti Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 15:19

He is charged with committing several offenses of rape for an extended period of time, as well as several offenses of illegal sexual activity.



Examining the indictment of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office, the Criminal Extrajudicial Chamber took the position that the evidence collected during the pre-investigation and investigative procedure provides sufficient grounds for concluding that the defendant is justifiably suspicious that he committed the criminal acts that are the subject of the indictment.



The accused and his defense counsel may file an appeal against this decision with the Court of Appeals in Belgrade, within three days from the day of receipt of the decision.