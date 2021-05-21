Crime New police raid on Belivuk's group - arrests from early morning VIDEO / PHOTO The fight against the mafia ordered by President Aleksandar Vučić continues, and as announced by Minister Aleksandar Vulin, six more people have been arrested. Source: B92 Friday, May 21, 2021 | 08:48 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Happy Lenses

According to the police statement, it is suspected that members of an organized criminal group whose leaders, as it is stated, are Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljković, were arrested.



In a coordinated action by members of the Ministry of the Interior, Criminal police directorate (the Service for combating Organized Crime), City of Belgrade police directorate, Security Information Agency and the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime, S.M. (40), A.D. (24), M.L.S. (21), M.S. (22), V. Dj. (19) and A. S. (22) were arrested on the grounds for suspicion that as members of an organized criminal group they committed criminal acts of association for the purpose of committing criminal acts and kidnappings.



During the search of the suspects' apartments, two pistols, an air rifle, about 600 bullets, a small amount of narcotics, as well as several mobile phones, computers and money were seized.



The suspects were detained for up to 48 hours, and they will be brought to the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime, along with a criminal report. Veljko Belivuk, better known as Velja Nevolja, was arrested at Rudnik in a large operation by the police and the Security Information Agency on February 4, early in the morning.



His closest associate Marko Miljković and 14 other members of the criminal group led by Belivuk were also arrested.

Foto: MUP Srbije