Crime Aleksic questioned in the prosecution, he was reported by five girls The owner of the acting school, Miroslav Mika Aleksić (68), was questioned again today in the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 8, 2021 | 16:35

He was questioned due to the reports of five other girls who subsequently reported him for sexual abuse.



After the hearing, the prosecution extended the investigation against him to new crimes and new victims.



His lawyer, Zoran Jakovljevic, confirmed that Aleksic had been questioned, but did not want to give other details, noting that "there is nothing spectacular".



According to the first order on conducting the investigation, Aleksić is charged with a total of 15 criminal acts, eight rapes and seven acts of sexual harassment, committed from 2008 to 2020 to the detriment of six victims, one of whom was a minor, and according to the other victims undertaken while they were minors and after coming of age.



The decision of the pre-trial judge ordered his detention in order not to influence witnesses and injured parties, not to repeat the crime, as well as due to public harassment.



At the first hearing in January in the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office, Aleksić denied that he sexually assaulted six students at that school, including Milena Radulović, who was the first to report him to the police.