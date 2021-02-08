Crime Dear viewers, here's the police raid in Humska VIDEO Video, that shows what happened in the bunker beneath the Partizan stadium, when the police entered, was released last night on the show "Hit tweet" on TV Pink. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 8, 2021 | 10:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinović

The video shows police in full gear and several people lying, face to the floor and arms crossed on their backs or heads.



The same show, as stated on the Pink website, also showed recordings of conversations in which it is heard that Velja Nevolja's group was preparing the liquidation of Milan Ljepoja, as well as a recording showing Velja Nevolja with a professional sniper, otherwise a member of his group, going into the woods and worked out weapons.



The spectators could also see how Velja Nevolja, Marko Miljković and Dejan Tešić lured Milan Ljepoja to the house in Ritopek, from where, as it is stated, he never came out.