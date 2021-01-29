Crime Media: Velja Nevolja arrested at Belgrade airport According to media reports, the leader of Partizan fans, Veljko Belivuk, better known as Velja Nevolja, was arrested at the Belgrade airport. Source: B92 Friday, January 29, 2021 | 13:25 Tweet Share Printskrin/ Tv Prva

At this moment, there are several police vehicles near the monument to Nikola Tesla, reports "Blic".



Marko Miljković Mare was arrested with Belivuk, as well as everyone who came to wait for them at the airport, TV Prva reports.



It should be reminded that the Montenegrin media announced today that the liquidation of Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljković in Montenegro was prevented on January 22.



Miljković and Belivuk were allegedly guests of Radoje Zvicer, the leader of the Kavač clan, in Montenegro.



The plan was to shoot at them while standing in line to check tickets at the Tivat Airport building.