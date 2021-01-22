Crime Police raided a beauty salon in Belgrade, drugs found; media: singer's wife arrested Yesterday, the police broke into a beauty salon in Block 38 at New Belgrade and arrested three men and one woman, the media report. Source: B92 Friday, January 22, 2021 | 09:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/ John Gomez

M. B., the wife of the famous singer, was allegedly arrested.



Six cars of the Intervention Unit took part in this operation, while three vehicles were seized.



The action was carried out by the inspectors of the criminal police in cooperation with the Intervention Unit. During the action, they found a certain amount of drugs, two scales for precise measurement and seized 2.000 euros and three cars, "Kurir" reports.



The salon is closed until further notice.