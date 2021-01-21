Crime Shooting in Belgrade downtown: A bodyguard wounded, the lawyer was the target? Stefan Š., Bodyguard of lawyer M. V., was shot in Resavska Street at around 10 am, Belgrade media report. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 21, 2021 | 13:13 Tweet Share Depositphotos/Alex_Schmidt

According to them, he was wounded in the leg.



The wounded man was transported by ambulance to the Institute of Orthopedics in Dedinje.



The media report that five shots were fired in front of the office of Marko Vujosevic's law office, while it is suspected that he was the target of the attack.



Vujosevic stated that he was standing with Stefan on the ground floor of the building in front of the elevator when a masked man approached them and started shooting. Eyewitnesses saw the attacker in a dark jacket fleeing along Resavska Street. Some of them added that five shots were fired first, and after a short break, three more.



Police are currently conducting an investigation. The media report that they took footage from surveillance cameras, and that one of them filmed the assailant.