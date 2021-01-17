Crime Mika Aleksić arrested for assault; Interior Ministry calls on the victims: Contact us Members of the Ministry of the Interior arrested M. A. (1952) on grounds for suspicion that he committed criminal offenses of rape and illicit sexual acts. Source: Blic Sunday, January 17, 2021 | 14:40 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/sianstock

It is suspected that in the time period from 2012-2020 in the premises of the acting school in Belgrade, the owner sexually assaulted five of his students, two of whom were minors at the time of the crime.



The suspect M.A. detention was ordered and he will be brought to the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, along with a criminal report.



Since there's suspicion that there are other persons who were sexually assaulted by the suspect, they can report it in the premises of the Police Administration for the City of Belgrade, 107 Despot Stefan Boulevard.



Just to reiterate, the famous director, screenwriter and acting teacher Miroslav Mika Aleksić was arrested last night in Belgrade on charges of rape. According to "Blic", the owner of the acting school, Miroslav Mika Aleksić, was taken to the police station, because several girls reported him for rape or sexual harassment.



Well-known actress Milena Radulović, in the confession she gave for that paper, said that Aleksić raped her when she was a minor and that it happened several times.



"I was in Mika Aleksić's school for six years when he raped me. I was 17 years old. It didn't happen once. It happened several times," Milena Radulović said.