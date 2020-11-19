Crime In a prompt operation, BIA arrested man for threatening Serbian President with sniper Members of BIA, in cooperation with the High-Tech Crime Prosecution and the police, arrested M.P. (1990) from Paracin, who threatened the President of Serbia Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, November 19, 2020 | 09:36 Tweet Share Chalabala/Depositphotos

Members of the Security Information Agency (BIA), in cooperation with the High-Tech Crime Prosecution and the police, arrested M.P. (1990) from Paracin, who threatened the President of Serbia on several occasions.



He is suspected of having committed the criminal offense of Endangering Security under Article 138, Paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Serbia.



The suspect is charged with, through the social network Facebook, among other things, repeatedly announcing and calling for the murder of the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić (photo of the Facebook status enclosed).



A caption to a picture of Vucic, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic and Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency member Milorad Dodik reads: “Those two were removed and you Aleksandar Vucic will be solved by a sniper. You know, the red dot that follows you when you turn off the lights in your bedroom”.



With the quick reaction of the members of the Security-Information Agency and the members of the Ministry of the Interior, the person was arrested and will be detained for 48 hours in consultation with the competent prosecutor.

An urgent reaction from the competent authorities is required

Last night, the President of the Assembly of Serbia, Ivica Dačić, condemned the death threats against the President of Serbia and requested an urgent reaction from the competent authorities.



"I strongly condemn the heinous threats addressed to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. On behalf of the highest representative body of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, I ask the competent state bodies to react urgently, discover and arrest an individual or group that sends such threats," Dačić said in a statement to Tanjug.



He pointed out that it is incomprehensible and unacceptable that at a time when state unity and political stability are most important to Serbia, one is threatening death and violence to anyone, and above all to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.