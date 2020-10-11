Crime Ivan Kontić arrested - it is known where the police found him PHOTO Ivan Kontić (30), who brutally beat a 28-year-old, in Jevrejska Street in Novi Sad on August 24, was arrested in Montenegro. Source: B92 Sunday, October 11, 2020 | 23:32 Tweet Share Foto: Deposit/stevanovicigor

"Officers of the Criminal Police Sector - Department for International Operational Police Cooperation INTERPOL Europol SIRENE today, at around 6 pm, conducted a multi-day targeted search, with the assistance of members of the Special Police Sector, arrested a citizen of Montenegro," the Police Administration said in a statement.



I.K. was arrested on the basis of an international arrest warrant issued by NCB Interpol Belgrade.



"He is wanted for the criminal offense of attempted murder, which he allegedly committed on the territory of the Republic of Serbia," said the Police Administration.



I.K. was, as it is added, arrested in a rented apartment in the Podgorica neighborhood of Zabjelo.