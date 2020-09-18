Crime The case of Miladin Kovacevic reopened: Search warrant for a basketball player Ministry of the Interior is looking for a former basketball player Miladin Kovačević due to suspicion that he beat up his girlfriend T. T., "Blic" has learned Source: Blic Friday, September 18, 2020 | 08:33 Tweet Share Chalabala/Depositphotos

According to unofficial information from this daily, she reported him for physical violence, but also for taking her mobile phone and purse.



"Blic" unofficial sources state that everything happened two days ago in her apartment.



Milandin Kovacevic came into the public spotlight in 2008 when he brutally beat student Brian Steinhauer in the United States, who spent three months in a coma due to the consequences of the beating.



Although he was arrested and his passport was confiscated so that he could not leave the United States, he still managed to escape by having the Serbian consulate in New York issue him a temporary travel document with which he left America and returned to Serbia.



That diplomatic scandal cost the citizens of Serbia as much as USD 900.000, as much as the state paid as compensation, and that event back then affected the relations between Serbia and the United States.