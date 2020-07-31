Crime Darko Saric found guilty, awaiting verdict The Special Court in Belgrade found Darko Saric guilty because he "laundered" more than 20 million euros of dirty money with his associates in Serbia. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 31, 2020 | 11:40 Tweet Share suwannar1981/depositphotos

The money is believed to have been obtained by smuggling cocaine.



The operative part of the first-instance verdict is being read, after which the court will announce the sentences to which it is sentencing the accused and give an explanation for its decision.



In addition to Saric, 16 other defendants have been charged in this case.



In its closing arguments at the trial, the prosecution proposed to the court to sentence Saric and others to maximum prison sentences for the crimes they are charged with, while Saric and the other indictees sought acquittal.



The criminal offense of money laundering, for which Saric and others are charged, is punishable by up to 12 years in prison, while for joining a criminal group, for up to five years.