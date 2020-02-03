Crime Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure State Secretary arrested A senior official of the Serbian Ministry of Construction, Traffic and Infrastructure was arrested, Tanjug finds out Source: Tanjug Monday, February 3, 2020 | 15:00 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Kelpfish

The press release said that Ministry State Secretary M. P. and five others had been arrested on suspicion of abuse of official position and public procurement fraud in the August 2018 – May 2019 period.



Investigators found indications of violations of regulations in public procurement procedures by three Railway Infrastructure company employees who were aided by the ministry official. All four are suspected of misusing their official positions in favor of one company bidding on a tender for railway construction projects.



The CEO of the Railway Infrastructure company Miroljub Jevtic was arrested on January 11, who was interrogated a day later at the Organized Crime Prosecutor's Office.