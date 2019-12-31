Crime Gendarmerie in Malca - the ring around the abductor tightens? The search for the kidnapping suspect of 12-year-old Monika Karimanovic, Ninoslav Jovanovic, has focused on his hometown of Malca near Nis this morning Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 31, 2019 | 09:38 Tweet Share Foto: MUP REPUBLIKE SRBIJE

According to RTS, the strong forces of the Gendarmerie are deployed in the village district of Malca and the final "tightening of the ring around the abductor" is being performed.



Last night, in the late evening, police also searched the village of Jasenovik, however, that search did not yield a result.



There are still around 500 police officers on the ground and, according to the announcement of Police Director Vladimir Rebic, that number will not decrease until the so-called "barber of Malca" is caught.



Twelve-year-old Monica, who was found on Sunday, is slowly recovering and is under the constant supervision of doctors, psychologists and social workers.