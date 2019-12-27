Crime Juric: I'm very upset, million things remind me of the tragedy that happened to us This is an outright failure of the state, more precisely, a failure of the people who released this man, said Igor Juric on disappearance of Monika Karimanovic Source: B92, prva Friday, December 27, 2019 | 00:44 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

Juric pointed out to Prva Television that the perpetrators of such crimes must be behind bars and that this is the only appropriate place for them to be, and that the case of Monika's abduction shows that "the sentence served" scenario should not happen.



As a parent who felt unfathomable fear and sadness on his own skin, he commented for Prva TV what is the best solution in case of child kidnapping, and what are the most common oversights.



"This is a thing that we, as a society in the future, have to think about, that schools and other institutions should be obliged to notify parents immediately upon child's disappearance, as soon as the child does not show up at school after a certain period of time, let's say after 15 or 30 minutes. This is an outright failure of the state, or more precisely, a failure of those people who released this man", Juric emphasized.