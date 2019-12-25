Crime Police and gendarmerie members in the village near Oresac - search is underway VIDEO According to the latest information, the suspect Ninoslav Jovanovic is hiding in the village near Oresac, TV Prva reports Source: prva Wednesday, December 25, 2019 | 23:12 Tweet Share Screenshot: Prva TV

Members of the police and gendarmerie units are intensively searching the grounds.



According to unofficial information, the abducted girl is alive and is currently with the suspect, TV Prva has learned.



Earlier today, police and a gendarmerie surrounded the village of Oresac on suspicion that the suspect was hiding there.



The reporter, who is located near Oresac, reports that they moved to a neighbouring village following the latest findings.



Ninoslav Jovanovic is suspected of abducting the girl Monika Karimanovic.



The media has been speculating for days that the Barber of Malca disappeared around the same time as Monika Karimanovic from Brzi Brod near Nis. She left for school on Friday early in the morning and since then, her family lost track of her.