Crime Four people murdered near Negotin In the village near Negotin, four people found dead, Novosti reports Source: B92, Vecernje novosti Friday, August 9, 2019 | 17:40

Bodies of three women and one man have been discovered in the family home in the village near Negotin.



The body of R. K. (72) was found on a tractor, the body of D.K. (83) was found in the yard, there were two other, so far unidentified, female victims.



"Four dead bodies were found on Friday, in the village of Jabukovac, near Negotin. Members of the Ministry of Interior and a competent prosecutor presently conduct investigation on the ground. The police is working on revealing all the facts and circumstances regarding this horrible incident", the police said in a statement.



One of the worst mass shootings in Serbia happened in the same village 12 years ago, when Nikola Radosavljevic murdered nine people and injured two.