Crime "BMV" and "Dacia" directly collided on Ibar Highway, causing death of four youngsters Members of the Belgrade Interior Ministry have arrested a 27-year-old driver, N.M., on suspicion of committing a serious crime against public traffic safety Source: B92 Friday, August 9, 2019 | 10:23

Prva TV reports that another four people sustained serious injuries in the same car crash. One person was transferred to the Valjevo hospital, and the others were transported to Belgrade.



As RTS informs, the accident occurred on the Ibar Highway close to the exit for Bogovodja.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement informing that the police arrested 27-year-old N.M. on suspicion of committing a serious crime against public traffic safety.



He is suspected of causing a traffic accident on the Ibar Highway near Zupanjac one hour after midnight, that resulted in the deaths of four young people.