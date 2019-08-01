Crime The man who threatened Vucic's daughter arrested The man who stalked Milica Vucic (17), daughter of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, attempting to assault her, has been arrested today, Belgrade media report Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 1, 2019 | 21:16 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/kelpfish

A man with thick police record Sasa Petersen (aged 44) followed Serbia's President's daughter for days, threatened her and planned assault on her bodyguards.



He kept coming to school that 17-year-old Milica attends on a daily basis.



He recorded the girl and members of her security team, media reported.



It is noted that Petersen is known to the security services under the name Sasa Predic, resident of Velika Plana, actually living in Belgrade.