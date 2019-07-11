Crime Bomb threat on Belgrade Airport, police examins the plane, searching for the caller Due to a bomb threat in the "Lufthansa" airplane, the police anti-diversion squad is searching the aircraft. 130 passengers and crew members evacuated Source: RTS, Tanjug, Večernje novosti, Prva Thursday, July 18, 2019 | 11:32 Tweet Share Foto: Epa,KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

It is the "Lufthansa" aircraft that was scheduled for a flight to Frankfurt at the time of the bomb threat. Some media reported that Serbian Youth Woman Basketball National Team was on board.



Anti-diversion police squad was sent to "Nikola Tesla" Airport. Currently, the search of the air craft on the line Belgrade - Frankfurt is underway, while the police determines whether it is false alarm, working in the same time on identifying the person who made a call to the airport, Police source told Tanjug.



Early this morning, an unknown person called "Nikola Tesla" Airport and reported there was a bomb on the plane bound for Frankfurt. The Police alleges that all available forces were immediately sent to the site.



In the meantime, the German airline "Lufthansa" also announced that the flight from Belgrade to Frankfurt was not realized due to the "important security alert" that the company received this morning for this flight.



"Flight LH411 of aircraft Erbas A320 registered as DAINO was not on schedule. Due to 'the important security alert, that Lufthansa received this morning for this flight, 130 passengers and five crew members have been evacuated after boarding the LH 1411 flight, and the plane was taken off the runway, and it is still at the gate of the Belgrade Airport", it is said in the statement.



German company points out that it investigates this case with the assistance of Serbian authorities. The passengers and crew members await further developments and flight permission.



"Safety and security is Luftansa's first priority", the company underlined.



Air traffic at the "Nikola Tesla "Airport Belgrade is carried out in accordance with the envisaged flight schedule.



As TV Prva reports, the police performed aircraft check-up, while additional information will be published after 12 o'clock.