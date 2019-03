Crime Kosovo: Memorial to Serb victims desecrated A memorial raised to honor the Serbs kidnapped and murdered in the Kosovo municipality of Orahovac has been toppled, with the cross installed on it smashed. Source: RTS, Tanjug Thursday, March 7, 2019 | 09:31 Tweet Share (Getty Image, file, illustration)

Serbian public broadcaster RTS is reporting on Thursday that the incident happened in Velika Hoca.

As reported, a flagpole with the flag of the Republic of Serbia has also been removed from the site.



The case has been reported to the police, who sent a team to the field.