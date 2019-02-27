Crime Report: Armed Albanians storm village in central Serbia Armed Albanians stormed the village of Rastelica on Wednesday morning, Prva TV is reporting. Source: Prva TV Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 14:43 Tweet Share

The village is located in central Serbia, near the town of Kursumlija, and close to the administrative line with Kosovo

A correspondent of the Belgrade-based television says that there was shooting, and that "all houses in that village have been demolished."



The reporter added that strong police forces have been deployed there



According to this, another village has attacked, where one local has had his tractor stolen.