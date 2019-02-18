Crime Legendary folk singer dies in car crash in Germany The driver of a car in which folk singer Saban Saulic died over the weekend in Germany has also succumbed to his injuries. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 18, 2019 | 09:52 Tweet Share (screenshot/YouTube)

This is according to the press in Serbia and in the region.

Blic writes that 43-year-old musician Mirsad Keric, who was behind the wheel, has passed away.



Accoring to the German police, the incident involved a 34-year-old intoxicated driver of a Mazda 6" a resident of the German town of Gutersloh.



It is suspected that he rear-ended the Seat Ibiza that Saulic and two other persons were traveling in, after which the car lost control and his the railings.



Saulic was a musician and producer, dubbed during his long career by the media and the audiences as "the king of folk music."



He was born on September 6, 1951 in the town of Sabac. He worked and lived in Belgrade and is survived by a wife and three children.